ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Square, Inc. (SQ)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for 4.6% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $159,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Square stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,169.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 3.40. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.63 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $7,969,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $341,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,269,081.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,126 shares of company stock valued at $38,154,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Square to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

