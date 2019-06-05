ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 579,380 Shares of Eventbrite Inc (EB)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 379.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 731,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,380 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,433,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 290,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew Dreskin sold 60,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $1,251,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth Capital Fund I, L.P. sold 685,027 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $14,275,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 965,399 shares of company stock worth $20,645,176 in the last ninety days. 19.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eventbrite and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. Eventbrite Inc has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/ark-investment-management-llc-acquires-579380-shares-of-eventbrite-inc-eb.html.

Eventbrite Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.