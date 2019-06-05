Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) Stock

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,083,000 after buying an additional 745,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verint Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,836,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,512,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,004,000 after buying an additional 33,575 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Verint Systems by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,250,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,912,000 after buying an additional 472,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verint Systems by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,247,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,787,000 after buying an additional 104,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,902,130.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $515,419.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,078 shares in the company, valued at $10,560,611.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,724 shares of company stock worth $6,756,296. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $324.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.97 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

