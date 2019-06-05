Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) versus Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Head-To-Head Review

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -69.37% -97.89% -41.75% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -295.24% -97.95% -61.34%

41.6% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Apollo Endosurgery and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 2 0 0 2.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Apollo Endosurgery currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.23%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 226.20%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $60.85 million 1.29 -$45.79 million ($1.92) -1.86 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $30.48 million 8.04 -$96.97 million ($1.05) -2.38

Apollo Endosurgery has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Endosurgery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for human papillomavirus-caused pre-cancers and cancers; bladder cancer; glioblastoma multiforme; hepatitis B virus; hepatitis C virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Limited; The Wistar Institute; University of Pennsylvania; GeneOne Life Science Inc.; ApolloBio Corporation; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc.; Drexel University; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; United States Military HIV Research Program; U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases; National Institutes of Health; HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

