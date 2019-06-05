Aphelion Reaches Market Cap of $62,001.00 (APH)

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded down 30.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Aphelion token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. Aphelion has a total market capitalization of $62,001.00 and $18,962.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aphelion has traded 76.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00389063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.27 or 0.02948235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012835 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00148994 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004284 BTC.

About Aphelion

Aphelion launched on November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken . The official message board for Aphelion is aphelion.org/blog.html . Aphelion’s official website is aphelion.org . The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aphelion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aphelion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

