Apache (APA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.53, but opened at $26.07. Apache shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 5446908 shares traded.

Specifically, EVP William Mark Meyer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $298,500. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apache from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apache from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Apache from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at $103,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,130,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $712,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,617 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,644,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $515,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 2,492.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,087,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,998 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,491,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,156,000 after acquiring an additional 945,212 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

