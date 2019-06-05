Anthem Inc (ANTM) Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $212,877.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.72. 3,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,903. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $224.70 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Barclays set a $338.00 price target on shares of Anthem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.87.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

