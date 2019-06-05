Analyzing United Continental (UAL) and Alaska Air Group (ALK)

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) and Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of United Continental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of United Continental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Alaska Air Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares United Continental and Alaska Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Continental 5.43% 28.41% 5.82% Alaska Air Group 5.26% 14.97% 4.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Continental and Alaska Air Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Continental 1 4 12 0 2.65 Alaska Air Group 0 5 9 2 2.81

United Continental currently has a consensus price target of $102.19, suggesting a potential upside of 26.91%. Alaska Air Group has a consensus price target of $77.11, suggesting a potential upside of 26.69%. Given United Continental’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Continental is more favorable than Alaska Air Group.

Volatility and Risk

United Continental has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alaska Air Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Continental and Alaska Air Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Continental $41.30 billion 0.51 $2.13 billion $9.13 8.82 Alaska Air Group $8.26 billion 0.91 $437.00 million $4.46 13.65

United Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Air Group. United Continental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alaska Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alaska Air Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Continental does not pay a dividend. Alaska Air Group pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alaska Air Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

United Continental beats Alaska Air Group on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as UAL Corporation and changed its name to United Continental Holdings, Inc. in October 2010. United Continental Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

