Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for E*TRADE Financial (ETFC)

5/24/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/24/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of E*TRADE have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. First-quarter results benefited from higher revenues, decline in expenses and benefit to provision for loan losses. The company’s several restructuring measures and balance-sheet growth plans keep us encouraged. Also, E*TRADE’s focus on core operations and strategic initiatives along with rising interest rates will likely lead to an improved top-line performance. Further, the company continues to enhance shareholders’ value through capital deployment activities. However, rising costs due to the company's investments in franchise, remain a major concern. Also, significant dependence on interest-based revenue streams is a headwind.”

5/7/2019 – E*TRADE Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/23/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2019 – E*TRADE Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of E*TRADE have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history as it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s several restructuring measures and balance-sheet growth plans keep us encouraged. Also, E*TRADE’s focus on core operations and strategic initiatives along with rising interest rates will likely lead to an improved top-line performance. However, its earnings estimates have been revised downward ahead of the company's first-quarter 2019 results. Also, rising costs due to the company's investments in franchise, remain a major concern. Further, intense competition can have an adverse impact on its customer base and consequently on profitability.”

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 812,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,192. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.04 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $1,988,827.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,061.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,578,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,689.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,499,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 335.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,544,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,712,000 after buying an additional 1,189,778 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,252,000 after buying an additional 878,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 812,405 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

