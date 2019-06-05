Analysts Set Brink’s (BCO) Price Target at $96.67

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

BCO traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $79.61. 197,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,729. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 86.38%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other Brink’s news, insider Thomas Colan sold 6,374 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $532,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.65 per share, with a total value of $363,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,300,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,720 and have sold 33,320 shares worth $2,686,656. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 7.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Brink’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 50,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brink’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brink’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

