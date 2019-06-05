Analysts Set American Superconductor Co. (AMSC) Target Price at $14.25

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in American Superconductor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 754,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Superconductor by 551.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after buying an additional 628,689 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in American Superconductor by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 116,374 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth about $6,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,390. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.07.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

