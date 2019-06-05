Analysts Set American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Price Target at $43.67

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Argus began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.81 to $35.63 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,806,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,506. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.61. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $45.02.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 356.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other American Airlines Group news, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $416,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 768,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,333,395.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Douglas Parker acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,201,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,955.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

