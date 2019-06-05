Analysts Expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will post $616.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.04 million and the highest is $618.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C posted sales of $585.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.27 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 14.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.60 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

