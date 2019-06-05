Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.64. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $49.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.09 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.88. 332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,278. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $63,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $324,356.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $392,798. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 99.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 438.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter worth $152,000. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

