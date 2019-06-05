Analysts Anticipate New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. New Jersey Resources posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 255.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $866.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NYSE:NJR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.60. 9,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

In related news, Director David A. Trice sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $596,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,585 shares in the company, valued at $576,237.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Trice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,032.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $1,884,657. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

