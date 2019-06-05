AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE COLD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. 64,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,160. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 63.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.