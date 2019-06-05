American National Insurance Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 (ANAT)

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.
American National Insurance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of ANAT opened at $115.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.70. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $155.24.
About American National Insurance
American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.
