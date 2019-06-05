American International Group Inc. Sells 1,221 Shares of GameStop Corp. (GME)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.12% of GameStop worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,848,000 after acquiring an additional 657,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,143,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,107,000 after acquiring an additional 342,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,190,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,260,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 583,850 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $20,351,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $775.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

