Ameren (AEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.29

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.29 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 72512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Get Ameren alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $854,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,103,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,012,184. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ameren by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 171,371 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Ameren by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 380,366 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 46,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ameren by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 379,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ameren (AEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.29” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/ameren-aee-sets-new-12-month-high-at-76-29.html.

Ameren Company Profile (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.