Ameren (AEE) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.29

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.29 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 72512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.45.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.
In other news, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $854,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,103,408.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,874.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,012,184. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Ameren by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 171,371 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Ameren by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 380,366 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Ameren by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 46,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ameren by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 379,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Company Profile (NYSE:AEE)
Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
