Amedisys (AMED) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Amedisys from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Amedisys from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amedisys to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.90.

NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.43. 324,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,614. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $78.28 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.83 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David B. Pearce sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $524,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,611.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.84 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,321.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,894. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 137.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

