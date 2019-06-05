Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is Cigna Investments Inc. New’s 4th Largest Position

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,729.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.14, for a total value of $3,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,111,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock worth $24,196,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Amazon.com to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,196.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

