Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR) Position Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,154 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,425 shares of the software’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,542.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,207 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 78,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 21.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,510 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. ValuEngine lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altair Engineering Inc has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $127.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 78,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,894,676.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 7,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $272,971.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,970 shares of company stock worth $8,513,599 over the last ninety days. 29.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

