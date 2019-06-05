Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,089.3% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 97,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,257,000 after buying an additional 92,704 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Alphabet by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Alphabet by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 66.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 76,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Nomura reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,324.89.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,054.49 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

