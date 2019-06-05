Allergan plc (AGN) Holdings Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,036 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGN. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allergan by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $197.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.95 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Allergan in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $120.68 and a twelve month high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

