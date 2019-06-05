ALIS Price Reaches $0.0394 on Top Exchanges (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One ALIS token can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. ALIS has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $732.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALIS has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00390112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.78 or 0.02761038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00149822 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000843 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS launched on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,126,863 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

