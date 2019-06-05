Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.08

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.08 and last traded at C$16.05, with a volume of 513936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.85.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.63.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 119.26%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Edward Robertson sold 277,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$4,163,271.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,767,283.55.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

