Alexander’s (ALX) and Bimini Capital Managment (BMNM) Financial Contrast

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alexander’s and Bimini Capital Managment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Bimini Capital Managment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Bimini Capital Managment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alexander’s and Bimini Capital Managment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $232.82 million 8.17 $32.84 million N/A N/A Bimini Capital Managment $12.24 million 2.01 -$26.78 million N/A N/A

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Managment.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Bimini Capital Managment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 26.07% 20.66% 4.16% Bimini Capital Managment -195.68% -52.78% -8.24%

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Bimini Capital Managment does not pay a dividend. Alexander’s has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Managment has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Bimini Capital Managment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

About Bimini Capital Managment

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

