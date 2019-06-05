Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Director Buys $198,500.00 in Stock

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Director Alan D. Weinstein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Akorn, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $509.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Akorn alerts:

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akorn by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akorn by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akorn by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 144,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 78,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Akorn by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 275,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Akorn in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Director Buys $198,500.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/akorn-inc-akrx-director-buys-198500-00-in-stock.html.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.