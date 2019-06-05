Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Director Buys $198,500.00 in Stock

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Director Alan D. Weinstein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Akorn, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $509.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.80.
Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 67.38%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
AKRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Akorn in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.
About Akorn
Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.
