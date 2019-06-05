AJ Bell PLC (AJB) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50

AJ Bell PLC (LON:AJB) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 417 ($5.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 482 ($6.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Separately, Numis Securities lowered shares of AJ Bell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

AJ Bell PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates retail investment platforms in the United Kingdom. Its platforms offer investment administration, dealing, and custody services to regulated financial advisers and wealth managers. The company administers investments in SIPPs, ISAs, LISAs, and general investment/dealing accounts.

