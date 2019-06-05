AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,475,468.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,599.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 15,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $1,051,944.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,677 shares of company stock worth $5,993,526. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Shares of AVAV opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $75.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

