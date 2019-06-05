Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,952 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $41,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $150.16 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $125.81 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/05/advisor-group-inc-trims-stake-in-ishares-russell-2000-etf-iwm.html.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.