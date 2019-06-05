Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce sales of $136.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the highest is $137.70 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $196.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $571.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $575.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $682.80 million, with estimates ranging from $638.40 million to $725.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $140.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 171,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,185. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,162,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,453,000 after acquiring an additional 272,183 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,911,000 after acquiring an additional 46,971 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 866,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after acquiring an additional 75,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 834,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

