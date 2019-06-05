Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, FirstToMarketsRatingsTable reports.

ADRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 784.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 18,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $75,706.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,284 shares of company stock valued at $184,335. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 2,060.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

