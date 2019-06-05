ADT Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (ADT)

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

ADT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

NYSE:ADT opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.16. ADT has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The security and automation business reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADT. ValuEngine raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADT stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

