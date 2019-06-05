Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) traded down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.34. 799,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 387,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

The stock has a market cap of $63.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.53% and a negative return on equity of 94.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Phd Carlo sold 13,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $30,172.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $96,141.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen K. Daniels sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $31,995.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 179,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,139 shares of company stock worth $194,877. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 106,684 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

