Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (SUNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,422 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solar Senior Capital were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 293.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 334.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $257.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

SUNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

