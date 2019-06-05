Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 312.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 571,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $4,300,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $11,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Hilltop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

NYSE:HTH opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $361.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Hilltop news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $810,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 809,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,393,439.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

