AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 220,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $37,852.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,852.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,187,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $73.81 and a 1 year high of $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 221.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

