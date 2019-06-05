A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.83 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 116,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.