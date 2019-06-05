9,753 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,594 shares of company stock worth $46,236,648. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $199.38 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $155.06 and a one year high of $204.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

