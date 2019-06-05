66,000 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (IEV) Purchased by Manifold Partners LLC

Manifold Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. iShares Europe ETF makes up approximately 14.4% of Manifold Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. 3,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,110. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

