$6.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (CMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report sales of $6.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.28 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $24.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.33 billion to $24.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.71 billion to $24.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Citigroup raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.98.

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $269,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cummins by 12,091.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,593,000 after acquiring an additional 279,849 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,737,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,976,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $156.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $169.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

