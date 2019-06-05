59,400 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Purchased by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 59,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.
Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,531. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $107.07.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.
Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.42.
In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $152,395.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.
Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).
Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.