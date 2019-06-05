344 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,953,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,721 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,598 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,927,000 after buying an additional 61,498 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 50,660 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $50,158.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 486,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,138. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $184.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Wynn Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WYNN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

