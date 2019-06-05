$3.90 Million in Sales Expected for Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report sales of $3.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.70 million and the highest is $4.00 million. Assembly Biosciences posted sales of $3.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year sales of $15.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $15.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.51 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $16.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.01. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 671.48% and a negative return on equity of 56.45%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ASMB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 418,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after buying an additional 49,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.68. 177,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,354. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $380.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

