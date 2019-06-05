$3.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post earnings of $3.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $938.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $198.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.93.

NYSE:MLM traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.85. 610,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,446. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,824,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $700,864.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,204,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,542,000 after buying an additional 636,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $97,355,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $53,532,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,123,000 after buying an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,365,000 after buying an additional 168,379 shares during the period.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.