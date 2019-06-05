$3.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post earnings of $3.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.39. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $938.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $198.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.93.

NYSE:MLM traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.85. 610,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,446. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,824,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $700,864.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,204,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,542,000 after buying an additional 636,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $97,355,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $53,532,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,123,000 after buying an additional 228,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,365,000 after buying an additional 168,379 shares during the period.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

