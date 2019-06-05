26,450 Shares in Huntsman Co. (HUN) Purchased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,641,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,755,000 after purchasing an additional 314,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,541,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,525,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,334,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,768,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,725,000 after purchasing an additional 86,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after purchasing an additional 249,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott J. Wright purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,902.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,020.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 179,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,469.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,950 shares of company stock worth $157,729. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

