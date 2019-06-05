$204.80 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post $204.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $205.30 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $223.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $796.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $791.90 million to $800.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $906.97 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $950.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $178,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,554.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $284,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,516.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,529. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. 484,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $40.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

