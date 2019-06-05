$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (UNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will announce $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In related news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $53,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 68.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 194.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

