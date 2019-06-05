$2.05 EPS Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to announce $2.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Ingersoll-Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, CAO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 5,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $570,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,502.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Regnery sold 7,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $972,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $125.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

